Barclays Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $73.00

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $88.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

