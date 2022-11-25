Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.96 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.84 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.