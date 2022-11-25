Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 72,224 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

