Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Grab stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

