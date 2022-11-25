Alicia Grande Sells 120,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,616.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 271,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

