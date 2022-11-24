Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 111.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Wix.com stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

