Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,860 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 6.3 %

MCRB opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $879.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

