Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,860 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 106,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.