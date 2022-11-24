Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of NetScout Systems worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.