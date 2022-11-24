Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,630 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 9.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 155.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 24.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $30.91 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

