Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

COO opened at $313.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

