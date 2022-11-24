Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.