Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.59 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.