Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 290.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

