Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 183.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 597,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

UDR Trading Down 0.7 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

