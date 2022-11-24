Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 142,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Price Performance

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

