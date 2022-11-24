Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graham worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 156.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GHC stock opened at $641.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.