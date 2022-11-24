Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $235.40 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

