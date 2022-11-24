Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 198,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

