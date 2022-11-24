Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 106 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $404.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.94.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

