Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,584 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,143,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

