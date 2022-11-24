Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $837,000 Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

