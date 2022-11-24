Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celanese Price Performance
CE opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.
Celanese Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.