Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,086 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

NYSE:RCL opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.