Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $139,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

