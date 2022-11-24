Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kering Stock Performance

EPA KER opened at €546.10 ($557.24) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €485.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €500.91.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

