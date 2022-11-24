KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period.

KALV stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

