KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KALV opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KALV. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

