JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 280 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of CF Industries worth $85,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 163,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

