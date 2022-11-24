JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 213,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco worth $78,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

IVZ stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

