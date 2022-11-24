Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Imago BioSciences worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

IMGO stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Imago BioSciences

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Stories

