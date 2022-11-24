Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,011.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,993 shares of company stock valued at $358,237 and sold 158,405 shares valued at $6,596,879. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

