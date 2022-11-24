Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 82,047 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

