Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

