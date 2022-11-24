California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HIW opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

