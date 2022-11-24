Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

AUTL stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

