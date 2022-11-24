Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Position Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,003,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 114,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 64.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 161,514 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $2,008,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

