Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 643,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 229,613 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $698,952. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.85. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

