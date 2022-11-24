Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

VRDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

