Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

