Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $163,000 Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADAP. Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.