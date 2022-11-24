Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 28,353 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,353 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AlloVir worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AlloVir by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ALVR opened at $7.45 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $694.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,392.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,392.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

