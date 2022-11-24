Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 25,125 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $315.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.