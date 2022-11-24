Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 144.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HCA opened at $237.28 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $202.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.