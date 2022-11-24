Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 17,634 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXO opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

