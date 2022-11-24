Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 17,634 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $125,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

ALX Oncology Profile

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

