Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 15,207 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Akero Therapeutics worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $141,335.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $141,335.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,232 shares of company stock worth $12,071,415. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AKRO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

