Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 122,036 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,036 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 1,878,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

