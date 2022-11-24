Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,153 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $103,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $691.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.