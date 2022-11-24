Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

VRDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

